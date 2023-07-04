Three street criminals arrested; Rs 57,000, weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested three street criminals and recovered Rs 57,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Wah Cantt police arrested three members of a street criminal gang including ringleaders namely Hassan alias Dawood, Abdul Rehman and Bilal, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Wah Cantt Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

Police also recovered Rs 57,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.

The SP Potohar said that all-out efforts were being made to control crime in the region.