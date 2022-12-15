Three street criminals arrested; Rs71,000 snatched cash recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested three street criminals and recovered Rs71,000 snatched cash, a motorcycle, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial police arrested three members of a street criminal gang namely Behroz, Zubair and Sheraz, wanted in various cases.

He said that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Dhamial Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused and recovered Rs71,000 cash, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, the arrested street criminals have been sent to jail for an identification parade.