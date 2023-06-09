UrduPoint.com

Three Street Criminals Arrested; Snatched Motorcycles, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Three street criminals arrested; snatched motorcycles, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested three street criminals and recovered two snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial police arrested three members of the Usama gang including Usama, ringleader, Aqib and Nahid, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Dhamial Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused.

Police also recovered Rs two snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, the accused had been shifted to jail for an identification parade.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Rawalpindi Criminals From

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

46 minutes ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

1 hour ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with partici ..

MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with participation of over 340 companies i ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.