Three street criminals arrested; stolen motorcycle, five mobile phones recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three street criminals and recovered a stolen motorcycle, five mobile phones, Rs 45,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Wah Police Station managed to net three accused namely Ibrahim, Abdullah and Imran who were street criminals and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, five mobile phones, cash Rs 45,000, weapons and other items from their possession.

He informed that the arrested accused are record holders and shifted to jail for identification parade.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices of the street criminals.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.