Three street criminals, drug peddlers held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The district Korangi Police on Thursday arrested three alleged street criminals and drug peddlers and recovered arms and drugs from their possession.

According to Korangi Police spokesman, the accused identified as Sabir, Aqeel and Sajjad were arrested from within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

Police recovered two pistols along with ammunition and 0.5 kg crystal methamphetamine (Ice) from their possession. The arrested were habitual offenders and had been to jail before.

A case was been registered and the arrested offenders were handed over for investigation.