Three Street Criminals Held In Encounters

Published December 14, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Three alleged street criminals were arrested in injured condition in separate encounters with police on Wednesday.

According to officials, the Mominabad Police Station team arrested two street criminals in injured condition after an exchange of firing. Arrested were identified as Ismail and Haroon.

The police recovered a snatched mobile phone, cash, arms and ammunition from their possession.

Recovered mobile phone was snatched by the arrested accused from a citizen namely Hamza two days back from near Furniture Market.

A case which was registered with Mominabad Police Station.

In another encounter within the limits of Yousuf Plaza police station, an alleged robber was arrested in injured condition while his other accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

Arrested was identified as Ghulam Yaseen and police recovered two mobile phones and a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Injured were shifted to hospitals and further investigations were underway.

