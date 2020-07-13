UrduPoint.com
Three Street Criminals Held; Valuables, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Three street criminals held; valuables, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company Police have arrested two persons involved in street crime and recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

According to details, a team headed by ASI Jaffar Ali arrested three members of criminal's gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters have been identified as Sayras Masih, Romail Maish and Daniyal alias Nomi residents of Islamabad.

Police also recovered four snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of Karachi Company and Golra.

Cases had been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

