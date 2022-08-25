Three street criminals, motorcycle lifters arrested; six motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in street crimes and motorcycle lifting cases and recovered Rs 40,000, six stolen motorbikes and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Thursday.

He informed that Wah Cantt Police conducted a raid and held Adnan alias Dabla, Naeem and Siraj Ali, three street criminals and bike lifters. The accused had been sent to jail for identification parade, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations appreciated the performance of Wah Cantt police, adding that whoever deprives citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.