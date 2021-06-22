Three students crushed to death

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Three students including two brothers crushed to death in an accident at Chak No 424/TDA, near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to Rescue 1122, three students including two brothers namely Mansoor, Ahmed Raza and Nauman were heading to their school.

All of a sudden, an alleged speeding trailer hit their motorcycle causing thier death on spot.

The trailer was heading to Multan from Chowk Azam. The ages of the students ranged between 10 to 15 years old. Police is investigating the incident.