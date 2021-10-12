UrduPoint.com

Three Students Die In Toba Tek Singh Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 01:33 PM

Three students die in Toba Tek Singh road accident

Atleast three students of a primary school were killed while nine others got serious injuries when a speedy passenger bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw near Gojra, Toba Tek Singh on Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Atleast three students of a Primary school were killed while nine others got serious injuries when a speedy passenger bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw near Gojra, Toba Tek Singh on Tuesday morning.

According to details, rescue sources said the accident took place when a passenger bus hit a rickshaw.

Rescue officials said the bus driver, allegedly responsible for the accident, fled from the scene after the accident.

The rickshaw was carrying the students from Noorpur village to their schools and on the way it was hit by a speedy passenger bus, private tv channels reported.

All the victims were shifted to the DHQ hospital Toba Tek Singh, rescue official said.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of students and asked hospital administration to provide all possible best health facilities to injured students.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Chief Minister Driver Toba Tek Singh Gojra TV All From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week will ..

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week will launch in November

20 minutes ago
 Inclusion of youth in national job market govt's t ..

Inclusion of youth in national job market govt's top priority, says Governor Imr ..

2 minutes ago
 Mobile data of 4000 people being scrutinized to tr ..

Mobile data of 4000 people being scrutinized to trace killers of Sikh hakeem: Po ..

2 minutes ago
 WHO Can Approve Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccin ..

WHO Can Approve Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine by End of Year - Chief Scien ..

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong Mulls Higher Storm Warning Alert as Cycl ..

Hong Kong Mulls Higher Storm Warning Alert as Cyclone Kompasu Nears

2 minutes ago
 Govt takes stringent measures for uplift of minera ..

Govt takes stringent measures for uplift of minerals sector

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.