Three students die in Toba Tek Singh road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Atleast three students of a Primary school were killed while nine others got serious injuries when a speedy passenger bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw near Gojra, Toba Tek Singh on Tuesday morning.

According to details, rescue sources said the accident took place when a passenger bus hit a rickshaw.

Rescue officials said the bus driver, allegedly responsible for the accident, fled from the scene after the accident.

The rickshaw was carrying the students from Noorpur village to their schools and on the way it was hit by a speedy passenger bus, private tv channels reported.

All the victims were shifted to the DHQ hospital Toba Tek Singh, rescue official said.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of students and asked hospital administration to provide all possible best health facilities to injured students.