Three Students Die, Seven Injure As Tractor Trolly Plunges Into Ravine

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:58 PM

Three students die, seven injure as tractor trolly plunges into ravine

Three students have been died while seven others got critically injured when a tractor trolly plunged into a deep gorge near Makki Masjid Beer Bazar on Monday

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Three students have been died while seven others got critically injured when a tractor trolly plunged into a deep gorge near Makki Masjid Beer Bazar on Monday.

According to the Beer police sources, the students of a local Higher Secondary School were heading towards homes after attending the school on a tractor trolly, when the tractor reached Makki Masjid Beer Bazar driver lost his control and the tractor along with the trolly fall into a deep gorge.

As a result, three students died on the spot and seven others critically injured.

The dead students were identified as Misal and Naeem. Police and locals recovered the bodies and injured from the gorge and shifted them to Trauma center Haripur.

More Stories From Pakistan

