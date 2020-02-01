Three students injured in accident

KHANEWAL, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) ::Three students were injured in an accident at Makhdoom pur road near here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, three brothers-Usman, Farooq and Farhan residents of 19-Wanvoi were going to school riding on motorcycle when a rickshaw hit their bike near Kohna police station. As a result they sustained serious injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital.