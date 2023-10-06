Three students nominates for provincial league of squash: Director SALU

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Director Physical Education, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur, Muhammad Murad Pirzada on Friday has announced that three students namely Asia Mahar, Department of Pakistan Studies, Ms Tanzeela, Institute of Chemistry and Noor Nabi, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto school of Law were selected for Provincial League of Squash (Boys & Girls) under Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Youth sports League.

The trials were conducted by the Directorate of Sports, Liaquat University of Medical & Sciences Jamshoro in collaboration with Higher education Commission, Islamabad at Humayoon Gymkhana, Sukkur.

It is mentioned over here that 150 students of various institutes of Sukkur region participated in the trials only 6 player students were selected. It is worth mentioning that 3 player students belong to Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur.