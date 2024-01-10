Open Menu

Three Students Of Dr NA Baloch Model School Enlisted In Top 20 Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Three students of Dr NA Baloch Model School enlisted in top 20 students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Three students of Dr. NA Baloch Model school run under the administrative control of the University of Sindh Jamshoro have been enlisted in the top 20 students.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan has offered scholarships to three students to get higher education.

According to a press release issued by the Principal of Model School Syed Ehsan Rashdi, three students of Dr. NA Baloch Muhammad Wahaj ul Haque, Muhammad Ahmed and Muhammad Talha Afridi have been included in the top 20 in the intermediate examination.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan in a letter to the principal of college has felicitated successful students and offered scholarships for higher education.

The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressing his pleasure in this remarkable achievement has lauded the efforts of the Principal, teachers, successful candidates and parents

It is pertinent to mention that every year Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan offer Higher education scholarships to the top 20 students.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Jamshoro Afridi Top

Recent Stories

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

59 minutes ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

59 minutes ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

1 hour ago
 Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

1 hour ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

1 hour ago
Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: ..

Western hesitation on aid to Ukraine helps Putin: Zelensky

1 hour ago
 CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationaliz ..

CM directs removal of bottlenecks in operationalization of KICH

1 hour ago
 Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly d ..

Saudi says value of mineral resources has nearly doubled

1 hour ago
 Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour ..

Global unemployment seen rising in 2024: UN labour agency

1 hour ago
 CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against ..

CM lauds sacrifices of KP police in fight against terrorism

1 hour ago
 FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enha ..

FPCCI, Scottish Chamber to work in tandem for enhancing bilateral trade: Atif Ik ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan