Three students of Dr NA Baloch Model School enlisted in top 20 students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Three students of Dr. NA Baloch Model school run under the administrative control of the University of Sindh Jamshoro have been enlisted in the top 20 students.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan has offered scholarships to three students to get higher education.

According to a press release issued by the Principal of Model School Syed Ehsan Rashdi, three students of Dr. NA Baloch Muhammad Wahaj ul Haque, Muhammad Ahmed and Muhammad Talha Afridi have been included in the top 20 in the intermediate examination.

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan in a letter to the principal of college has felicitated successful students and offered scholarships for higher education.

The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressing his pleasure in this remarkable achievement has lauded the efforts of the Principal, teachers, successful candidates and parents

It is pertinent to mention that every year Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan offer Higher education scholarships to the top 20 students.

