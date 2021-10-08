Three substandard ice factories closed by PFA

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has closed production of three ice factories till improvement in quality here on Friday

Director General PFA Rafaqat Ali Naswana told journalists that operations were being conducted throughout the South Punjab on daily basis to check quality of food items.

He said that all possible measures were being taken to discourage adulteration and sub-standard food items across the region. He said that the PFA team was collected samples of water from three ice factories in which extra quality of arsenic and coliform organisms was proved.

He said that these three ice factories have been directed to close their production till improvement in quality.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on a milk shop over adulteration and Rs 14,000 on a sweet shop over use of sub-standard material. He said that adulteration in food items was a crime adding that strict action would be taken against adulterators.