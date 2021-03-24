Three succumb to Covid-19 in ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Three people lost their lives to Covid-19 at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) during last 24 hours and 17 patients were admitted to the Coronavirus ward.

ATH spokesperson talking to media said that third wave of Covid-19 was more lethal, today three people lost their lives and17 admitted where 11 of them were in critical condition.

The spokesperson advised the masses to stay at home and follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

Vice President KP Doctor's association Dr. Raheel Shahzad said that deadly virus was spreading rapidly in district Abbottabad as increasing number of patients on daily basis was alarming.

Like other ten sensitive districts of the KP where Coronavirus surged rapidly and educational institutions were closed, Abbottabad was also one of the worst Covid-19 hit district, he said.

Dr. Raheel stated that the district administration should strictly enforce SOPs and restrict masses.