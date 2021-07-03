UrduPoint.com
Three Suffered Burn Wounds

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 03:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Three persons including a couple sustained burn injuries in various parts of the district on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, Shakila Bibi (25) was trying to ignite fire in the oven by putting spirit at her house near Roshanwala Bypass at Sammundri Road when clothes of Shakila and her husband Shehbaz caught fire, causing burn injuries to them.

Similarly, 5-year-old Fatima Rizwan received serious burn injuries after she fell in a pan filled with hot boiled milk in her house near Pathan Wali Pulli at Jaranwala Road.

Rescue-1122 shifted the couple and the girl to Allied Hospital where their condition was startedto be out of danger.

More Stories From Pakistan

