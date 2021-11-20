UrduPoint.com

Three Suspected Dacoits Held In Tando Jam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 09:35 PM

Three suspected dacoits held in Tando Jam

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three alleged dacoits after an encounter in the jurisdiction of P.S Tando Jam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three alleged dacoits after an encounter in the jurisdiction of P.S Tando Jam.

According to the district Police spokesman, a police party headed by DSP Ali Raza Leghari during checking at Zaman Shah Link road arrested three suspects after the encounter and recovered a double barrel gun and two pistols from their possession.

The police said arrested suspects identified as Ahmed Mirjat, Raza Muhammad Hakro and Muhammad Rafique Khan belonged a criminal gang which involved in several dacoity and robbery incidents.

The police also impounded a VITZ car number AAK-292 and recovered a double barrel gun and two 30 bore pistols with live rounds from their possession while cases were also registered against them, spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Road Car Robbery Tando Jam Criminals From P

Recent Stories

Mian Aslam visits Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo

Mian Aslam visits Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Host 2026 European Women's Handball Cham ..

Russia to Host 2026 European Women's Handball Championship - EHF

2 minutes ago
 Noon & Sheen leagues' narratives poles apart: Hasa ..

Noon & Sheen leagues' narratives poles apart: Hasaan Khawer

2 minutes ago
 Sharif family most organized mafia in Pakistan: Dr ..

Sharif family most organized mafia in Pakistan: Dr Shahbaz Gill

2 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates 10 projects of Aab-e-Pak Auth ..

Governor inaugurates 10 projects of Aab-e-Pak Authority in Chakwal

32 minutes ago
 Sindh to be made number one province of Pakistan: ..

Sindh to be made number one province of Pakistan: Governor

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.