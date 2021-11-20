Three suspected dacoits held in Tando Jam

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three alleged dacoits after an encounter in the jurisdiction of P.S Tando Jam.

According to the district Police spokesman, a police party headed by DSP Ali Raza Leghari during checking at Zaman Shah Link road arrested three suspects after the encounter and recovered a double barrel gun and two pistols from their possession.

The police said arrested suspects identified as Ahmed Mirjat, Raza Muhammad Hakro and Muhammad Rafique Khan belonged a criminal gang which involved in several dacoity and robbery incidents.

The police also impounded a VITZ car number AAK-292 and recovered a double barrel gun and two 30 bore pistols with live rounds from their possession while cases were also registered against them, spokesman said.