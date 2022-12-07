Three suspected outlaws arrested in injured condition after encounters.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Three suspected outlaws were arrested in injured condition after separate police encounters.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that a police team led by SHO Rahuki police station Anwar Khanzada engaged some suspected robbers near Husri Shaakh in an exchange of fire after they tried to escape.

The suspects Ghulam Nabi Noohani and Pervez Noohani sustained gunshots during the firing.

The spokesman said the injured suspects were arrested and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery, adding he claimed that the police recovered 2 pistols of 9MM bore from the possession of the suspects.

According to him, some other suspects accompanying them made their escape good.

In another encounter, the CIA police in the limits of Market police station arrested an unidentified suspect in injured condition.

The spokesman told that the police received information that some unknown robbers had looted Rs 300,000 cash from a trader in the Tower Market area.

The police traced the suspects near the Kali Mori bridge and arrested them after an exchange of fire.

The other suspect managed to escape. The injured suspect was shifted to the LUH.