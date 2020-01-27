Three suspected patients of Coronavirus admitted to Services Hospital are Chinese

(@fidahassanain)

According to the sources, a Pakistani is also among the suspected patients of coronavirus who have been admitted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) The number of individuals suspected to have contracted the deadly Coronavirus has risen to five in different parts of the country, the sources say here on Monday.

They said that three suspected victims of Coronovirus have been admitted to Services Hospital while two are being treated at Nishtar Hospital in Multan. The sources say that one of the patients admitted to Nishtar hospital is a Pakistani.

According to the details, three persons admitted to Services Hospitals are Chinese citizens who belong to Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and their relevant samples have been sent to a laboratory in Hong Kong for confirmation if the patients contract coronavirus or not before their treatment could be started. The patients would be treated according to the reports which are expected to be received within 24 to 48 hours, they added.

All suspected patients are kept in isolation and intensive care to keep the possible spread of the virus.

Earlier, State Minister for health Dr. Zafar Mirza has asked the people to get information about “Coronavirus” and Pakistani students suffering from it in China here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Zafar Mirza said that Mr. Zulfiqar Ali—the third secretary at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing—said was there for provision of information about Pakistani students and Coronavirus in Wuhan. He shared the name and number of third secretary at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

Thousands of students have been trapped in Wuhan province of China as it has been cut off from all other cities. However, the students asked for help for their safe return to Pakistan, saying that the situation was getting worst in Wuhan.

The officials say that hundreds of students study at HUST and other universities in Wuhan but luckily not even a single student was affected due to Coronavirus there.