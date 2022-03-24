UrduPoint.com

Three Suspected Robbers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022

The Hyderabad police have arrested the robbers involved in the March 22 burglary at the residence of a cop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested the robbers involved in the March 22 burglary at the residence of a cop.

At a press conference SP Headquarters Anil Haider informed that in a swift action the police arrested 3 suspected robbers including Haji Khan Kalhoro, Babar Ali Mangrio and Farhan Jahejo.

According to the SP, Rs 2.

8 million cash, a motorbike and a pistol which were robbed from the residence of the policeman Ghulam Hussain Babbur had been recovered from the suspects.

The incident of robbery happened on March 22 in the limits of Tando Yousuf police station.

The armed robbers kept the family of the cop hostage as they looted cash and other goods.

The SP informed that the arrested suspects were part of an organized gang of criminals and that one of their accomplice who also took part in the robbery was still at large.

>