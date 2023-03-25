Three suspected robbers held

The Hassanabdal police on Saturday arrested three suspected robbers along with weapons and ammunition

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The Hassanabdal police on Saturday arrested three suspected robbers along with weapons and ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party raided near Jablat bridge and arrested Malik Aamir, Umer Hayat and Naveed Akhter all residents of Qaziabad while they were allegedly planning a robbery.

The police party also seized 30-bore pistols and bullets from their possession. A case has been registered against the suspects and further investigation is underway.