Three suspects along with automatic weapons arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police in its ongoing search and strike operation against anti-social elements on Saturday arrested three suspects along with modern automatic weapons in the precincts of Pharpura Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Police in its ongoing search and strike operation against anti-social elements on Saturday arrested three suspects along with modern automatic weapons in the precincts of Pharpura Police Station.

SSP Operations Haroon Rashid said the three arrested suspects belong to different areas, adding, the investigation was underway from various angles and data being obtained from intelligence agencies to confirm criminal record of arrested suspects.

He said that search and strike operation will continue to arrest subversive elements to ensure peace in the city and protecting lives and properties of citizen.