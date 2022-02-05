UrduPoint.com

Three Suspects Along With Automatic Weapons Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 04:03 PM

Three suspects along with automatic weapons arrested

Police in its ongoing search and strike operation against anti-social elements on Saturday arrested three suspects along with modern automatic weapons in the precincts of Pharpura Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Police in its ongoing search and strike operation against anti-social elements on Saturday arrested three suspects along with modern automatic weapons in the precincts of Pharpura Police Station.

SSP Operations Haroon Rashid said the three arrested suspects belong to different areas, adding, the investigation was underway from various angles and data being obtained from intelligence agencies to confirm criminal record of arrested suspects.

He said that search and strike operation will continue to arrest subversive elements to ensure peace in the city and protecting lives and properties of citizen.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rashid Criminals From

Recent Stories

Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

Chairman FBR holds weekly E-Kachehri

15 seconds ago
 Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

Israel dispute erupts at African Union summit

16 seconds ago
 Girl killed in road accident

Girl killed in road accident

18 seconds ago
 Hayatou wins CAS appeal over FIFA one-year ban

Hayatou wins CAS appeal over FIFA one-year ban

1 minute ago
 Iran says US steps on lifting sanctions 'good but ..

Iran says US steps on lifting sanctions 'good but not enough'

1 minute ago
 Modern forensic lab to be set up for South Punjab: ..

Modern forensic lab to be set up for South Punjab: CM Buzdar

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>