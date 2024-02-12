Three suspects apprehended for house theft

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Police arrested three suspects involved in house theft in the jurisdiction of Airport police station here on Monday.

The prime suspect, identified as Akram, an employee, allegedly orchestrated the break-in at his owner's house alongside his accomplices Imran and Rizwan.

The stolen items, including two Kalashnikovs, camera, and a mobile phone were also confiscated from their possession by the police.

Imran and Rizwan had already been challaned, according to a police spokesman. SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz commended the swift action taken by the police team, emphasizing that individuals involved in such activities will be brought to justice.