Three Suspects Apprehended In Naked Stripping Case Of Citizen
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Police have arrested three suspects accused of stripping a citizen naked after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station on Monday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations took notice of the incident and promptly sought a report from Superintendent of Police (SP) Pothohar. Without delay, a special team was assigned and within a matter of hours, three suspects, namely Faisal Younis, Razi Seal, and Shehryar, were arrested.
The victim, Nabil Masih, had reportedly been subjected to brutal torture before being stripped naked, with the perpetrators callously filming the ordeal for social media circulation.
Commending the efforts of Taxila police, SSP Operations emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that violence and abuse would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Furthermore, the SSP assured that all accomplices involved in the heinous act would be apprehended and brought to justice.
