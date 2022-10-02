Three suspects arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Rangpura police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three suspects involved in a dacoity incident and recovered valuables worth Rs 5 million from them.

The police by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology traced and arrested the suspects including a woman involved in house robbery of a citizen Harisullah.

The police arrested the alleged robbers identified as Muhammad Ahsan, Muhammad Habib and Firdous Bibi and recovered a motorcycle, five tola gold ornaments andillegal weapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.