Three suspects arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested three suspects during search operation in the limits of Sajid Shaheed police station.

Police said on Sunday that on special directive of Deputy Police Officer Faisal Gulzar, police contingent along with law enforcement agencies conducted search operation in Farooq colony and its surroundings,searched 20 houses and arrested three suspects identified as Liaquat, Anwar and Ahsan.

Further investigation was underway.