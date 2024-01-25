Three Suspects Arrested By Attock Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Attock Police on Thursday arrested three suspects who were wanted in three separate crimes during a crackdown in Attock district
According to a police spokesman, Iqbal Deen killed Muftah Deen a few weeks ago due to an old quarrel and then fled to the Upper Dir district of KP.
He claimed that in a successful hunt, police arrested Iqbal Deen.
Additionally, Bassal Police arrested a proclaimed offender Rukhsar Ahmed, who was involved in an attempted murder case.
Similarly, Pindigheb Police arrested a suspect named Wazeer Ahmed who was involved in a case for threatening to kill a person.
