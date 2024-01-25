Three suspects arrested by Attock police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Attock Police on Thursday arrested three suspects who were wanted in three separate crimes during a crackdown in Attock district.

According to a police spokesman, Iqbal Deen killed Muftah Deen a few weeks ago due to an old quarrel and then fled to the Upper Dir district of KP.

He claimed that in a successful hunt, police arrested Iqbal Deen.

Additionally, Bassal Police arrested a proclaimed offender Rukhsar Ahmed, who was involved in an attempted murder case.

Similarly, Pindigheb Police arrested a suspect named Wazeer Ahmed who was involved in a case for threatening to kill a person.

