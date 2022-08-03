Three suspects arrested in Combing Operation

Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday during a joint combing, search operation by District City Police and Rangers in Lyari and nearby areas here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday during a joint combing, search operation by District City Police and Rangers in Lyari and nearby areas here.

ASP Baghdadi police station Atif Ameer led the operation, said in a statement .

SHO Kalry police station Majid Alvi and Rangers officers also participated in the operation.

During the operation, the criminal records of several persons were also checked through the Criminal Record Identifier - CRI system on the spot.