UrduPoint.com

Three Suspects Arrested In Combing Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Three suspects arrested in Combing Operation

Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday during a joint combing, search operation by District City Police and Rangers in Lyari and nearby areas here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday during a joint combing, search operation by District City Police and Rangers in Lyari and nearby areas here.

ASP Baghdadi police station Atif Ameer led the operation, said in a statement .

SHO Kalry police station Majid Alvi and Rangers officers also participated in the operation.

During the operation, the criminal records of several persons were also checked through the Criminal Record Identifier - CRI system on the spot.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Police Station Lyari Criminals

Recent Stories

Kacha Rojhan operation: police started aerial oper ..

Kacha Rojhan operation: police started aerial operation against bandits

52 seconds ago
 MEPCO upgrades 529 transformers during last fiscal ..

MEPCO upgrades 529 transformers during last fiscal year 2021-22

55 seconds ago
 Member IR (operations) FBR inaugurates Tax House i ..

Member IR (operations) FBR inaugurates Tax House in Kohat

57 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan rebuts allegation ..

Election Commission of Pakistan rebuts allegation of hasty verdict announcement

1 minute ago
 Lecture titled "75 Years of Pakistan, Past, Presen ..

Lecture titled "75 Years of Pakistan, Past, Present and Future" held at Punjab A ..

36 minutes ago
 Workplace closure boosted mental health during Cov ..

Workplace closure boosted mental health during Covid pandemic: Study

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.