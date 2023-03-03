Three suspects arrested in Lahore

In response to notice taken by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, police have arrested three suspects for committing sexual assault against women during a robbery in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :In response to notice taken by Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, police have arrested three suspects for committing sexual assault against women during a robbery in Gujranwala.

The arrested suspects include Sajid and real brothers Amer and Zeshan Shani.

The arrested suspects have been accused of sexually assaulting women in four separate incidents of robbery.

Meanwhile, the CM has asserted that the suspects will not escape from the detrimental punishment according to the law, adding that no effort will be spared to provide justice to the affected women.