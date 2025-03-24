Three Suspects Arrested Within Two Hours In Lahore Gang-rape Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:11 PM
Police say raids are underway to apprehend a fourth suspect
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2025) The Police swiftly responded to a gang-rape complaint in the Chuhang area of Lahore and arrested three suspects within two hours.
The police said that the raids are underway to apprehend a fourth suspect.
According to the reports, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran is personally overseeing the investigation. The arrested suspects have been identified as Waseem Akram, Shehzad and Adnan while the efforts are underway to arrest fourth suspect Arshad.
DIG Operations Faisal Kamran stated that a case has been registered at Chuhang Police Station under Section 375-A (FIR No.
2029/25).
He further revealed that Waseem Akram lured the victim from Sahiwal and kept her at his relative’s house. The initial investigations showed that the victim was assaulted for two days. The woman is being provided full legal and medical support.
The DIG Operations emphasized that the suspects involved in this heinous crime would be brought to justice, saying that, "the perpetrators of such horrific crimes deserve no leniency,".
