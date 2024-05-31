Three Suspects Caught In Margalla Hills Arson, Handed Over To Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has captured three individuals suspected of involvement in the arson cases in Kalinger Valley, Margalla Hills and handed them over to the police for further investigation and legal proceedings.
According to CDA spokesman, the fire broke out in Kalingar Valley, Margalla Hills this morning.
The three individuals were apprehended at the site of the fire in Kalingar Valley and have been identified.
Chairman CDA emphasized the necessity for stringent legal measures against the apprehended individuals.
He urged for decisive action against perpetrators of arson incidents.
The arrested persons face charges in 15 separate cases.
The patrolling on Margalla Hills have been intensified.
