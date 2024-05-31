Open Menu

Three Suspects Caught In Margalla Hills Arson, Handed Over To Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Three suspects caught in Margalla Hills arson, handed over to Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has captured three individuals suspected of involvement in the arson cases in Kalinger Valley, Margalla Hills and handed them over to the police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

According to CDA spokesman, the fire broke out in Kalingar Valley, Margalla Hills this morning.

The three individuals were apprehended at the site of the fire in Kalingar Valley and have been identified.

Chairman CDA emphasized the necessity for stringent legal measures against the apprehended individuals.

He urged for decisive action against perpetrators of arson incidents.

The arrested persons face charges in 15 separate cases.

The patrolling on Margalla Hills have been intensified.

Related Topics

Fire Police SITE Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination amon ..

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

2 hours ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

3 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

8 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

17 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

17 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

17 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

17 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan