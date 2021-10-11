Three suspects held, 750 packets mainpuri recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested 3 suspects during raids and recovered 750 packets of mainpuri from their possession.

According to the spokesman, the Police have accelerated action against mainpuri and gutka peddlers in different areas of the district.

The Pinyari Police during search operation arrested accused Muhammad Adnan Rajput and recovered 300 packets of mainpuri from his possession.

A police team of P.S Hussain Abad during patrolling arrested mainpuri peddler Amar Thakur and recovered 250 packets of mainpuri from his possession while another accused Danish Palari managed to escape.

Tando Jam Police also arrested a suspect Mansoor Ali Gopang from Mir colony and recovered 200 packets of mainpuri from his possession.

The cases under sections of mainpuri and Gutka Act were registered against the accused in respective Police stations.