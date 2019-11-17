UrduPoint.com
Three Suspects Held

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 02:30 PM

Three suspects held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation in various parts of the district.

Accompanied by law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the areas of Yousafwala, Banglawala and Chak Hans-1 and arrested three suspect and seized three illegal weapons, fireworks and drugs.

Further investigation was under way.

