Three Suspects Held After Separate Police Encounters

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Three suspects held after separate police encounters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspects in injured conditions in separate encounters which occurred in the jurisdictions of as many police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that B-Section police engaged 2 suspects in an exchange of fire near Bismillah City graveyard in Latifabad.

According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot and was arrested but his accomplice escaped.

He identified the suspect as Ramzan Palari who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery of his bullet wound.

He told that in another encounter near Pathan Colony the Market police apprehended Kamran Khaskheli in injured condition.

He added that the police were checking previous criminal record of Khaskheli who was also shifted to the LUH for the surgery of his leg injury.

The spokesman apprised that the third encounter took place near Jurial Shah graveyard in the limits of Phuleli police station.

He said the arrested suspect Jinsar Buriro sustained a gunshot to his leg and was shifted to the LUH.

