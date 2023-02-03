Three suspects held, ammunition recovered during combing operation

As many as three suspects were taken into custody during a joint combing operation conducted by the district police and Pakistan Army in different areas of Dera Ismail Khan on Friday

According to a police spokesman, the combing operation was conducted in Ramak, Paroa, Shah Hussain Sherazi, Khana Malekhi, Mahra, Lunda Sharif, Fateh Morr, and Muryali areas, during which 400 people were checked.

DSP Sadar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan, DSP City Muhammad Iqbal Baloch, DSP Malik Abid Iqbal, Gomal University Police Station SHO Sana Ullah Khan, Paroa PS SHO Atta Ullah, Sadar PS SHO Anwar Khattak and officers of Pak Army participated in the operation.

During the operation, around 400 people were checked while three suspects were arrested besides two M4 guns 223-bore, five pistols and ammunition, and 130 cartridges were recovered.

The cases were also registered against the arrested accused persons.