Three suspects held as Police recover wine, Indian Gutka in Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:52 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Police arrested three accused and recovered large quantity of Indian Gutka and 11 bottles of wine during different raids here on Tuesday.

Fort Police during patrolling arrested an accused Aamir s/o Ameen Rajput and recovered 8 bottles of wine from his possession. A case under section of Prohibition (Elimination of Hadd) Order.

A- Section Police during patrolling arrested accused Mohammad Adil s/o Abdul Hameed Malak and recovered 2500 packets of Indian made Gutka from his possession.

A case under sections of 269, 270 and 337-J of Pakistan Penal Code.

Hali Road Police during checking arrested Niaz Ali s/o Ghulam Mohammad Shah and recovered three bottles of wine from his possession. A case under section of Prohibition (Elimination of Hadd) Order.

The Police spokesman informed that accused would soon be produced before local court to get remand for further investigation of the cases.

