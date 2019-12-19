Three suspects held as Police recovers 300 packets of mainpuri

Police have recovered 310 packets of health hazardous mainpuri here in Hyderabad and arrested three suspected accused

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have recovered 310 packets of health hazardous mainpuri here in Hyderabad and arrested three suspected accused.

According to report, the SHO SITE, Hyderabad, Mazhar Ali Soomro during patrolling arrested two suspected accused identified as Ghulam Murtaza s/o Habibullah and Sohail s/o Noor Muhammad both by cast Panhwer and recovered 200 packets of health hazardous mainpuri from their possession.

Police have registered cases under sections 269, 270 and J- 337 of Pakistan penal code against the accused.

In another action, SITE Police also arrested a suspected accused identified as Nowsherwan Khan s/o Khanzada Khan Pathan and recovered 110 packets of mainpur from his possession and registered s case under sections 269, 270 and J- 337 of Pakistan penal code against the accused.