Three suspects held as Police seizes spurious liquor, mainpuri

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested three suspects and seized 10 liters locally made spurious liquor and 200 packets of mainpuri during separate raids here on Sunday.

According to report, Chhalgari Police in a targeted raid arrested two suspected accused identified as Anwar s/o Sewan Shoro and Phool s/o Achar Mallah and seized 10 liters of locally made spurious alcohal while two accomplices of the accused managed to escape the scene.

Police registered a case against the accused and started the investigation.

In another incident, Naseem Nagar Police, on a tip off conducted raid on cattle shed and arrested suspect Ayub Shoro s/o Wali Muhammad Shoro and recovered 200 health hazardous mainpuris from his possession.

Police after raid also registered a case against the accused and started investigation.