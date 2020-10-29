UrduPoint.com
Three Suspects Held During Search Operation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Three suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Raheemabad, Faiz Colony, Teeratwala, 7Marla Scheme, Clock Tower Chowk, Abdali road and suburban areas respectively in premises of City Shujabad, Old Kotwali and Chelyak police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 80 people.

The JTT teams also arrested three suspects and also recovered drugs during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

