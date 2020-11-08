UrduPoint.com
Three Suspects Held During Search Operation

Sun 08th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station limits, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Glaanwali, Muhallah Tibi Balochan, Officers Colony, Usmanpura and suburban areas respectively in premises of Cantt and Bahauddin Zakariya and Dehli Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

The JTT teams also arrested three suspects and recovered drugs during the search operation. further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

