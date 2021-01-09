UrduPoint.com
Three Suspects Held During Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 11:38 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Muhallah Eidgah, Al-Mansoor Town, Shamsabad Colony and suburban areas respectively in premises of Old Kotwali, Lohari Gate and Bahauddin Zakaria police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 27 people.

The JTT teams also arrested three suspects and recovered illegal weapons during the search operation. Police have also registered four separate cases against tenant act violators with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

