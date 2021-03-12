Three suspects held during search operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Muhallah Ghareebabad, Pir Party, Loha Market and suburb areas respectively in premises of Haram Gate and Shah Rukan-e-Alam police stations.

Police team have combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 34 people.

The JTT teams also arrested three suspects and illegal weapons during the search operation.

Further probe were underway from the arrested suspects,A spokesman added.