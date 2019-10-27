Three suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Police have arrested three suspects during search operation here on Saturday night.

According to police sources here on Sunday, law enforcement agencies and police teams during operation in the areas of Basti Bosan Attar and Bahaderpur in premises of Alpa and Bahauddin Zakariya police conducted bio-metric identification of 82 people.

The teams arrested three suspects and recovered eight illegal weapons from them during the operation, sources added.