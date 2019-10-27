UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Suspects Held During Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:50 PM

Three suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Police have arrested three suspects during search operation here on Saturday night.

According to police sources here on Sunday, law enforcement agencies and police teams during operation in the areas of Basti Bosan Attar and Bahaderpur in premises of Alpa and Bahauddin Zakariya police conducted bio-metric identification of 82 people.

The teams arrested three suspects and recovered eight illegal weapons from them during the operation, sources added.

Related Topics

Police Sunday From

Recent Stories

FANR Board of Management reviews &#039;Barakah Nuc ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Abuja organises forum on interfaith ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah highlights museums role in supporting Arab ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: Smart initiatives keep UAE in forefro ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.