Three suspects held during search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Police arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at Makhdoom Rasheed police station areas, police said on Sunday.

According to police, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police team encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Qasba Makhdoom Rasheed, Mouza Chatha, Chak 1-Faiz and suburban areas.

Police teams cordoned off the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 59 people.

The teams arrested three suspects and also recovered two illegal weapons during the search operation.

Further investigation was underway from the suspects, police added.