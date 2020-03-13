Three suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at Gulgasht police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Faisal Colony, Sewra Chowk and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio- metric identification of 67 people.

The teams arrested three suspects and recovered drugs during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.