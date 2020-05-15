Three suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Friday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Aziz Hotel, Shershah road, Allama Iqbal Town, Laal Kurti, Sootriwat, Fareedabad and suburban areas respectively in premises of Jalilabad, Cantt and Bohar Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 84 people.

The JTT teams arrested three suspects during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.