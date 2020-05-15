UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Suspects Held During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

Three suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Friday.

     According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Aziz Hotel, Shershah road, Allama Iqbal Town, Laal Kurti, Sootriwat, Fareedabad and suburban areas respectively in premises of Jalilabad, Cantt and Bohar Gate police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 84 people.

     The JTT teams arrested three suspects during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Hotel Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

China industrial output sees shock growth but cons ..

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 15, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

German first-quarter GDP data to give early taste ..

7 minutes ago

Typhoon forces 140,000 from homes in virus-hit Phi ..

5 minutes ago

Manafort Prison Release Illustrates Benefits of Be ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.