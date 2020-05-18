Three suspects held during search operation

Police have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Monday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Nunari, Basti Jaffri, Chak 88-M, Basti Khan Bela and suburban areas respectively in premises of Sadar and City Jalalpur Pirwala police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 55 people.

The JTT team also arrested three suspect during the search operation. Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources added.