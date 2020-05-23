Three suspects held during search operation

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:47 PM

Police have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three suspects during house-to-house search operation launched here at two different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Lail Janobi, Durabpur, Basti Laar Janobi, Basti Mahana Sandila and suburban areas respectively in premises of Sadar and City Jalalpur Pirwala police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 54 people.

The JTT teams arrested three suspects and also recovered illegal weapons during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the suspects, the police sources added.

