UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Suspects Held During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:52 PM

Three suspects held during search operation

Police have arrested three suspects during search and strike operation launched here in two different police stations' jurisdictions, police said here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three suspects during search and strike operation launched here in two different police stations' jurisdictions, police said here on Thursday.

According to the sources, accompanying with law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Hussain Colony, Nazarabad, Head Dumri and suburban areas in the jurisdictions of Qutabpur and Mumtazabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 38 people.

The teams arrested three suspects and also recovered drugs during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

IHC restrains federal govt from taking action on S ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek counterpart discuss regi ..

38 minutes ago

China announces 11 new COVID-19 cases

38 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Canadian Minister of Defence discuss j ..

38 minutes ago

Cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s doctor passes away

1 hour ago

Haftar Air Forces Strike GNA Positions in Northwes ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.