Three suspects held during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three suspects during search and strike operation launched here in two different police stations' jurisdictions, police said here on Thursday.

According to the sources, accompanying with law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Hussain Colony, Nazarabad, Head Dumri and suburban areas in the jurisdictions of Qutabpur and Mumtazabad police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 38 people.

The teams arrested three suspects and also recovered drugs during the search operation.

Further investigations were underway from the suspects, police sources said.